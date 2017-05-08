© Reuters

Senator Did Not Know What ‘Unclassified’ Meant. So Clapper Told Him

“Gen. Clapper, have you ever leaked information, classified or unclassified, to the member of the press?” the Louisiana senator asked James Clapper.

In his enthusiasm to ask a burning question by President Donald Trump, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) was left humiliated during a Senate hearing.

Hours before former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates were scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Russian hacking scandal in the 2016 presidential election, Trump posted a tweet to urge his Republican cronies to question Yates on if she knows how “classified information got into the newspapers.”

 

So, instead of focusing on Russia interference, the Republicans, at the behest of their petty president, asked Clapper how information of the incident kept leaking to news outlets.

“Gen. Clapper, have you ever leaked information, classified or unclassified, to the member of the press?” asked Kennedy.

“Not willingly or knowingly, as I said in my statement,” replied the former attorney general.

“Classified or unclassified?” pressed Kennedy, not knowing he was digging a hole for himself.

“Well, unclassified is not… is not leaking,” said Clapper with a hint of a smirk on his face.

At this obvious proclamation, the entire room burst into laughter and Kennedy was left stumbling on his words as he tried to rectify the situation.

But it was too late for him to keep his dignity.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Merriam-Webster, please tell Sen. Kennedy exactly what the word “unclassified” means.

