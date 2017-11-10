Lupita Nyong'o Slams UK Magazine For Photo-Shopping Her Natural Hair

“I am disappointed that Grazia UK invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like”

Keeping true to the so-called beauty standards where everything perfect has to be beautiful, Grazia U.K., a U.K. based publication, photo-shopped a woman of color’s hair. Lupita Nyong'o was invited by the magazine for their Nov. 2017 issue, the 34-year-old actress shot for the magazine cover along with an interview but when the publication photo-shopped her natural loose afro ponytail to a close-shaven head without her consent, it infuriated her.

“Disappointed that Grazia UK invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like,” said the Oscar winner on Twitter. She also used the hashtag #dtmh (don't touch my hair) to express how she felt.

Disappointed that @GraziaUK edited out & smoothed my hair to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like. #dtmh pic.twitter.com/10UUScS7Xo — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) November 10, 2017

The “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” star also shared the original, unedited images on her Instagram account alongside the retouched cover with an emotional speech regarding black women being discriminated in this industry to satisfy the so-called beauty standards of some people in the fashion industry.

“As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are.”

“I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women’s complexion, hair style and texture #dtmh.”

People on social media quickly picked up the hashtag, voicing support for the actress.

Sorry to disappoint, but this is how our hair grows from our scalp: not sleek and smooth but indeed perfect. #DTMH pic.twitter.com/u7X5fFUcCK — Ebony (@hey_ebie) November 10, 2017

Shame on you @GraziaUK!! Your Eurocentric idea of beauty is NOT, I REPEAT NOT the standard. Don't ever edit our natural God given hair out. In case y'all don't know, we are beautiful just as we are!!! #donttouchmyhair https://t.co/9S8NZwXQuB — Charlene Jones (@CharleneJones_A) November 10, 2017

They still doing this in 2017? Do these editors live under a rock? #donttouchourhair — Ashley Kapri (@iamashleykapri) November 10, 2017

Black women are beautiful, it's a shame to define beautiful hair as european one! As a black woman,we should embrace our natural beauty!#BlackIsBeautiful #donttouchmyhair — Aurélie MIREL (@AurelieMirel) November 10, 2017

