Machete-Wielding Man At Bieber Concert Wanted To ‘Chop All Muslims Up’

A machete-wielding man at a Justin Bieber concert in Cardiff city center, England, was tackled and arrested by the police, according to local news.

Two men were arrested as video emerged of police wrestling with one of them on the ground. A foot-long knife was found near the suspect. A witness said one of the man was seen brandishing the machete “like a mad man” during a dispute with a taxi driver.

“He was saying 'Muslims are dirty, they are baby killers, they are bombers.’ I went to him to calm him down,” the unnamed witness said. “He said ‘get away. I'll chop all you Muslims up.’”

“He was targeting Muslims. There was no reason to kick off,” the man added. “There were kids everywhere. It was chaotic. There were teenage girls shouting and screaming.”

The horrific near massacre was averted within meters of the Principality Stadium, where the “Sorry” singer was due to perform with 40,000 fans in audience.

Another person said, “It's terrifying to think something like this could happen with so many people in town. It was very scary after what happened at the Ariana Grande concert.”

A manager at the Viva Brazil bar and restaurant, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "There was a big police presence outside but it was all over very quickly. Thankfully no one was hurt. I wouldn't like to say anymore because it's obviously an ongoing police matter.”

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said two men were arrested following a “motoring dispute.”

“South Wales Police were called to a dispute involving motorists on Saunders Road, Cardiff, at approximately 3.05p.m.,” she said. “Two men, aged 19 and 27, were arrested nearby on Penarth Road. The 27-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of affray and the 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening behavior. Both are currently in custody at Cardiff Bay Police Station. There are no reports of any injuries.”

But how is this case any different than what happened at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester? Because the man was apprehended by police before anyone could be hurt? Or because he was targeting Muslims? Shouldn’t his intentions count for anything? Yet no one is condemning this particular attack as an instance of terrorism. In fact, hardly any news channels, outside of local media, have covered the story.