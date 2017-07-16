Trump Opens ‘Made In America Week’ — His Own Products Are Made Abroad

“We’ll get back to you on that,” said WH spokesperson when asked if Trump will use the event to persuade his daughter to make her products in America.

.@RealDonaldTrump's "Made in America" week is meant to encourage more manufacturing of goods here pic.twitter.com/SLKmED2gbh — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) July 17, 2017

In what seems to be an effort to deflect focus from the Republican health care bill, the White House announced “Made in America Week” this Sunday.

The impromptu event is intended to highlight products made in America and will feature at least two events related to the theme, said Politico. One will include a “product showcase” where American made products from all 50 states will be displayed in the White House. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump will also give a speech on the importance of “making products in America.”

“For too long our government has forgotten the American worker. Their interests were pushed aside for global projects and their wealth was taken from the communities and shipped overseas,” said White House spokesperson Helen Aguirre Ferre. "Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, not only will the American worker never be forgotten, but they will be championed.”

However, when asked if the president will use the opportunity to impress on his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to start manufacturing her clothing line in the country, Ferre had no reply but this:

“We’ll get back to you on that,” she said.

The president has pledged to bring manufacturing jobs lost to outsourcing back to America by renegotiating trade deals and restricting regulations. However, considering the fact that many of the products, which have made millions for him and his family, have been made overseas, this event strikes people as quite hypocritical.

For years, the Trump Organization has been outsourcing many of its product manufacturing to Bangladesh, Mexico and China, to make clothing, interior design pieces and other items — not to mention, requested foreign workers to work on his American-based properties.

First daughter and senior aide Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand relies on factories in China, Indonesia and Bangladesh, where low-paid employees face inhumane abuse and human rights violations.

Dear @WhiteHouse, check out this helpful list we put together for @POTUS & @IvankaTrump to use during Made in America week. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/S60oyNOXKP — VoteVets (@votevets) July 16, 2017

What will not be featured in Trump's "Made In America" week...



- Ivanka's clothing line

- MAGA hats

- Trump's election win

- Orb touching — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 16, 2017

Happy "Made in America week" from White House propaganda machine.



NOT MADE IN 🇺🇸:

-Trump Org. products

-Ivanka products

-Trump's presidency — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) July 16, 2017

#MAGA SAYS of course Mr. Trump gets his products made outside USA. He's a businessman. #MadeInAmerica week doesn't apply to Trump family. — Pat Fuller Ω 🇺🇸❄🖖 (@bannerite) July 16, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: all your products come in boxes that say "Made in China". Maybe u can kick start #MadeInAmerica week with some explanations. pic.twitter.com/ghH6N7bEzo — Pepper G (@PepperGii) July 16, 2017

trump just announced this is "made in america" week and here is ivanka's contribution https://t.co/3MTT9g84o8 pic.twitter.com/b2McXcJ7tc — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 16, 2017

It's MADE IN AMERICA week, which comes after treason week, sedition week, and incompetence week.



Where do the Trumps make everything? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TRASsUYV65 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) July 16, 2017

WH rolling out "Made in America" week featuring products made in all 50 states.



Unlikely to be featured: all the Trump crap made overseas. pic.twitter.com/lsUdDAcVX9 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 16, 2017

The White House plans to continue the theme weeks into August. July 25 will open “American Heroes” week while July 31 will be the start of “American Dream” week — though it has not been made clear what policies will be addressed during either of the events.

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque