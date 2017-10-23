Fashion Magazines Finally Realize Terry Richardson Is A Predator

“This man has built his business/pleasure empire on breaking the cardinal rule of asking a young girl you don't know to come over to your house and hang out naked: don't be a f***ing creep.”

Terry Richardson’s ban from @voguemagazine is a major victory for all the women that he abused his position of power to sexually manipulate. pic.twitter.com/Mv613438P7 — Harriet Williamson (@harriepw) October 24, 2017

The sexual harassment scandal of high-profile Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and his subsequent fall from grace inspired hundreds of thousands of women across the world to tell their own stories of experiencing sexual abuse or assault.

And Weinstein is not the only one: Other Hollywood giants like Roman Polanski, Woody Allen and James Toback, were also accused of sexually harassing women.

Now, sexual harassment claims against celebrity and fashion photographer Terry Richardson are resurfacing.

The 52-year-old photographer’s work is usually featured on fashion magazine covers and is often sexually explicit. He has been accused several times of sexually abusing models but, of course, the allegations were denied by him.

However, after the recent reports of sexual abuse allegations against bigwigs of Hollywood, questions about Richardson’s past also came into light.

A newspaper published an article about the photographer’s past and all the allegations made against him. Following that, an email circulated by Condé Nast International, a mass media parent company, told GQ, Vogue and Vanity Fair to “kill” any scheduled shoots with Richardson.

The email, sent by the company’s executive vice president James Woolhouse, read, “'I am writing to you on an important matter. Condé Nast would like to no longer work with the photographer Terry Richardson.”

“Any shoots that have been commission[ed] or any shoots that have been completed but not yet published, should be killed and substituted with other material. Please could you confirm that this policy will be actioned in your market effective immediately. Thank you for your support in this matter,” the email further said.

Although, no new claims against the photographer have been made, allegations against the New York-based photographer have been surfacing for quite some time. He has worked with some big names of the industry, such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

He even shot the infamous video for Miley Cyrus’ song “Wrecking Ball” – which she later regretted shooting.

“This man has built his business/pleasure empire on breaking the cardinal rule of asking a young girl you don't know to come over to your house and hang out naked: don't be a f****** creep,” said Jamie Peck who was 19 at the time of the shoot.

While commenting on Richardson’s allegations, former i-D magazine editor Caryn Franklin said his behavior has become an “open secret.” Several other models also accused him of misconduct during shoots.

Another model shared the fashion photographer got naked during shoot and asked her to touch him inappropriately.

Following the ban, Richardson addressed the allegations made against him in a blog where he said, “I collaborated with consenting adult women who were fully aware of the nature of the work, and as is typical with any project, everyone signed releases. I have never used an offer of work or a threat of rebuke to coerce someone into something that they did not want to do.”

It is about time Richardson is being reprimanded for his actions. Allegations against him are not anything that has emerged recently. However, no action had been taken against him.

It’s appaling that the industry, being well aware of his sinister habits, let him work for so many years with underage girls. The case also goes to show how important it is to name and shame these sexual predators. It not only gives other survivors hope they are not alone, it also starts a conversation, teaching men how to not act and teaching women how to bravely talk about their abusers.

Not surprised in the slightest by Terry Richardson - I called it years ago — Haxel Princess ?? (@anikaaaaxxx) October 24, 2017

Women have been publicly speaking up about Terry Richardson for about a decade, he's a gross little man. It took Conde Nast long enough — Sian Rodgers (@sianrodgers) October 24, 2017

why is everyone realizing JUST NOW that Terry Richardson is a sick and disgusting photographer? — michelle (@michelleaumbrey) October 24, 2017

Read More Just Like Weinstein, Hollywood Also Covered For Toback And Polanski

Spotlight, Banner: Reuters, Danny Moloshok