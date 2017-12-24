Majority Of Americans Say Whites Are Victims Of Racial Discrimination

Several studies conducted during Obama’s tenure showed white Americans reject racial progress and in return frame themselves as the victims.

According to a recent survey, the majority of whites – 55% – now believe that whites experience racial discrimination.



A recently conducted survey reveals a majority of white Americans believe discrimination against white people exists in the society.

Racial minorities have been viewed as victims historically and whites are believed to be perpetrators of bias. However, the perception is now changing as 55 percent of Americans believe bias against whites is increasing and the level of violence against black Americans is on the decline.

One of the main reasons behind the dramatic change in attitudes is social changes.

Attitudes of people started changing after former President Barrack Obama’s historic win in 2008. With his win, white people started believing racial minorities were gaining power and were reaching to top positions that were previously for the whites.

Obama’s victory also sent a wave of panic among the white segment of the society and they started wondering if they were falling behind.

Several studies conducted during Obama’s tenure also showed white Americans rejected racial progress and in return framed themselves as the victims.

However, the main reason white Americans today are being targeted or are being called out is because of the constant racial discrimination of blacks and a spike in racial attacks.

Over the past three years, cases of racially motivated attacks and police brutality against blacks dramatically increased.

In 2015, Freddie Gray, a black man, was arrested by police in Baltimore. As he was being transported to jail, he was injured and was refused the use of his medical inhaler. His injuries were so severe that he became comatose and eventually died.

Many people suspect that Gray was beaten by the officers who arrested him and his death sparked city-wide protests.

Similarly, in 2016, Alton Sterling, an African-American, was shot and killed by an officer in Louisiana. He was selling CD’s outside a convenience store when police received a call from someone that a black man wearing a red shirt and selling CD’s had threatened him with a gun.

When officers arrived at the specified location, they confronted Sterling in the parking lot and ordered him to get on the ground. The officers then shot multiple shots at the man.

In another case, which shows racial discrimination against black people is engraved in the mindset of whites, a racist white man came to Ney York City from Baltimore to “kill black people.” He then fatally stabbed a black homeless man in Manhattan and turned himself in hours after the incident.

In a country where much bigger problems like wealth and educational disparities exist, giving attention to such mindset will only drive away attention from the actual problems.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Andrew Kelly