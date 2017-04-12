Malala Yousafzai Vows To Stand For Girls On Last Day Of School

Using Twitter for the first time, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai urged others to join her in her fight for girls and education nationwide.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is making the news again, and for a very good reason.

Five years after the children's rights activist was shot by Taliban fighters on her way home from school, Yousafzai has just announced that today was her last day of high school.

During her announcement, which was entirely made via Twitter, the Pakistani 19-year-old said that while she's happy that she was able to finish this important phase, this moment is also difficult as countless other girls like her are out of school or are unable to complete their education.

Today is my last day of school and my first day on @Twitter [THREAD] — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet for me. I'm excited about my future, but... 2/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

....I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education. 3/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Next week, I will be back on my #GirlPowerTrip to meet girls in Middle East, Africa & Latin America. 4/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

As she told her followers that it was the first time she was using the social media network, she also vowed to use her fame to fight for girls whether she's on or off Twitter.

Each girl’s story is unique ?— ?and girls' voices are our most powerful weapons in the fight for education and equality. 5/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

On and off Twitter, I'm fighting for girls —? will you join me????? 6/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

When she asked her followers to join her, she got an immense amount of support from countless users.

Welcome, Malala. May your bravery become contagious, may your courageous fight against the repression of women and girls, inspire us all. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 7, 2017

I welcome @Malala to Twitter, where she will bring her unique dedication and inspiration on behalf of girls' education. pic.twitter.com/Vwkr9qJAnb — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 7, 2017

.We join you here in Canada! Congrats on graduating. Let's work together to make sure girls everywhere can access education! — Maryam Monsef (@MaryamMonsef) July 7, 2017

In the past, Yousafzai made the case that children around the world have the power to affect positive change, telling young kids and teens they shouldn't believe they must wait until adulthood to act.

With this attitude, she has been making headlines across the world, helping to bring attention to the importance of education.

Thankfully, her ongoing effort to push world governments to help facilitate access to education will pay off so that more children are able to have a voice.