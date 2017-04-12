© Reuters

Malala Yousafzai Vows To Stand For Girls On Last Day Of School

Alice Salles
Using Twitter for the first time, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai urged others to join her in her fight for girls and education nationwide.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is making the news again, and for a very good reason.

Five years after the children's rights activist was shot by Taliban fighters on her way home from school, Yousafzai has just announced that today was her last day of high school.

During her announcement, which was entirely made via Twitter, the Pakistani 19-year-old said that while she's happy that she was able to finish this important phase, this moment is also difficult as countless other girls like her are out of school or are unable to complete their education.

As she told her followers that it was the first time she was using the social media network, she also vowed to use her fame to fight for girls whether she's on or off Twitter.

When she asked her followers to join her, she got an immense amount of support from countless users.

In the past, Yousafzai made the case that children around the world have the power to affect positive change, telling young kids and teens they shouldn't believe they must wait until adulthood to act.

With this attitude, she has been making headlines across the world, helping to bring attention to the importance of education.

Thankfully, her ongoing effort to push world governments to help facilitate access to education will pay off so that more children are able to have a voice.

