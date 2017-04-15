Did Trump Radicalize White Supremacist Who Punched Female Protester?

A man who is being sued over an altercation at an election rally is now coming after President Trump.

During President Donald Trump’s election campaign, very few of his campaign events had gone without incident. Most of his gatherings had erupted into violence due to mounting tensions between Trump fans and his protesters.

Last year, at a pro-Trump rally in Louisville, Alvin Bamberger, a 75-year-old Trump supporter, allegedly assaulted Kashiya Nwanguma, a protester. However, now the veteran is coming after Trump and has filed a lawsuit against him accusing that he did so at the "urging and inspiration" of his President.

The lawsuit comes after three protesters, Kashiya Nwanguma, 21, Molly Shah, 36, and Henry Brousseau, 17, sued Trump, Bamberger and a third man, the white nationalist Matthew Heimbach.

During the rally, Trump allegedly instructed his supporters to “get them out of here” while they were peacefully protesting at the Kentucky International Convention Center. However, his attorneys said that his comments were not directed at the crowd.

“Bamberger would not have acted as he did without Trump and/or Trump campaigns specific urging and inspiration. To the extent that Bamberger acted, he did so in response to – and inspired by – Trump and/or Trump campaign’s urging to remove the protesters,” wrote the attorneys.

Remember Alvin Bamberger, the vet who assaulted Kashiya Nwanguma at a Trump Rally? Read this?https://t.co/rp4KuqjzPJ #Resist #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/jHR1hzVuiT — Chet Powell (@ChetPowell) April 16, 2017

The lawsuit further accuses Trump and his campaign and said they "promised to pay the legal fees of those who – following Trump's urgings – removed the protesters."

In a new court filing, Bamberger’s attorney wrote he admitted that he touched a woman but denied the assault. His lawyers further added that if he is found liable, then Trump or his campaign should be held equally to blame.

“If Bamberger is adjudged liable to Nwanguma for his actions, Trump and/or the Trump campaign should be adjudged liable to Bamberger in an equal sum, because Trump and/or the Trump campaign urged and inspired Bamberger to act as he did," read the lawsuit.

However, while denying the allegations and asking the court to dismiss the case, Trump’s attorneys argued that he is “immune from the suit because he is the President.” They further said that Trump and his campaign “lack sufficient information” about most of the allegations “and therefore deny them.”

Bamberger, who is member of a Korean War veterans association, regretted his actions and wrote a letter the association that read, “Trump kept saying ‘get them out, get them out’ and people in the crowd began pushing and shoving the protesters. I was caught up in the frenzy. I physically pushed a young woman down the aisle toward the exit, an action I sincerely regret.”

Curious to see Alvin Bamberger's face when he's told, "The President Can't Be Sued" and is left twisting in the wind. https://t.co/iTq6MzPtQQ — #ogunix (@kennethmayer) April 16, 2017