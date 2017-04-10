Man Claims He Raped Woman To Relieve Pain From 'Twisted Testicle'

While the rapist pleaded guilty promptly and the victim allegedly told police she wanted the attacker to find help, his justification is inexcusable.

A man who justified raping a sleeping woman because of a twisted testicle has been arrested, but his sentence might not please anti-sexual abuse advocates.

The 21-year-old man was sent to prison for just three years after pleading guilty to two counts of rape, a local news organization has reported.

The United Kingdom man, Jordan Oswald-Brown, forced himself against a woman while she slept. The victim, who only found out about the incident after she woke up, talked to her mother who then told her to contact the authorities.

The attacker claimed that having intercourse with the woman was a way to relieve his pain. Judge Deborah Sherwin, who repeated his claim to the court, said that the victim allegedly told the police that she didn't want him to be punished. Instead, she asked them to get him help.

Defense attorney Ian Malarky said that Oswald-Brown pleaded guilty promptly, but Sherwin said the urgency of the case left her with few options.

“I am satisfied that you are not a dangerous offender,” she told the court. However, she said, “this case is so serious that an immediate custodial sentence is the only option.” Showing the attacker's displays of “remorse” had worked, Sherwin kept his sentence “as short as possible.”

Oswald-Brown was then sentenced to three years imprisonment for both counts of rape.

While the victim in this case may have asked the authorities not to punish the attacker, it's important to note that the UK is going through a serious sexual assault epidemic, with 1 in 5 women between the ages of 16 and 59 having experienced some form of sexual violence since the age of 16.

It's time locals rally up to pressure authorities to come up with real solutions that will help communities to avoid similar incidents.