Man Could Spend 137 Years Behind Bars For Stealing Tires

The 38-year-old is looking at more than a century behind bars for his alleged repeated theft of tires and rims from people’s luxury vehicles over the past year.

In case you needed more proof that the United States criminal justice system is a disgrace, a 38-year-old black men faces more than 100 years behind bars for stealing rich people’s tires.

Jason Brooks was convicted by a Loudoun County, Virginia, jury for repeatedly stealing tires and rims off people’s cars and trucks over the past year, according to Alternet.

Back in 2016, police began receiving reports of people waking up to find their luxury vehicles propped up on cinder blocks with the tires and rims missing.

Brooks was connected to the robberies after New Jersey police pulled him over in a white Ford Explorer in which they found cinder blocks wrapped in a blue blanket, a floor jack, and other tools commonly used to remove lug nuts.

He was ultimately tried and found guilty of “six counts of grand larceny, six counts of larceny with intent to sell, three counts of destruction of property and three counts of tampering with an automobile,” according to the Loudon Times Mirror.

The jury’s sentencing recommendation includes 132 years in prison, 63 months in jail, and $6,000 worth of fines. His final sentencing hearing is set for mid-October.

While there is no dispute that Brooks should face repercussions for his actions, the time doesn’t seem to fit the crime, particularly when you compare it to the dozens of police officers who have gotten off scot-free after killing civilians in cold blood.

The steep sentencing for the repeated tire theft doesn’t even seem reasonable when compared to Brooks’ previous crimes. According to the Loudon Times Mirror, his criminal history includes two felony convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault, and unlawful imprisonment.

These are also very serious crimes, yet he was not given this kind of time.

What does this say about the value we place on human lives versus material items that come with a price tag?

