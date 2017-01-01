Man Finds Waffle House Staff Sleeping So He Makes His Own Food

Self-service: The customer’s photos showed him with the sleeping worker, frying bacon and putting a sandwich together.

A South Carolina man made the best of a late-night trip to a Waffle House.

When Alex Bowen found the only worker at an empty South Carolina Waffle House asleep, he took his meal into his own hands to satisfy those late night hunger pangs.

He then posted pictures of what he was up to in the sleepy Waffle House on Facebook, Bowen recorded his trip with selfies showing how he made his own double Texas bacon cheese steak melt at the famous Southern 24-7 diner at around 2 a.m.

With hunger calling out to him and no bacon sizzling on the well-worn Waffle House grill, Bowen said he stood at the register for 10 minutes, waiting for someone to take his order.

"I walked back outside to look for employees," Bowen said. "No one in sight."

Bowen said he didn't notice the sleeping employee in a corner booth at first, but he walked back inside.

"Walked back in and waited a few more minutes and then it was go time," Bowen said with a laugh.

He then decided to take the matter in his own hands.

“That’s when I got hot on the grill with a Texas bacon cheesesteak melt,” Bowen explained.

While he was cooking he discovered a Waffle House employee sleeping.

“[The employee] didn’t wake up the entire time. And no one came inside the restaurant,” said Bowen.

He posted his travels behind the counter on Facebook along with the caption, “Couldn’t sleep so I went to waffle house….guess what…everyone on shift was asleep.”

“When I was done I cleaned the grill, collected my ill-gotten sandwich and rolled on out,” he said.

Bowen's photos showed him with the sleeping worker, frying bacon and putting the sandwich together.

After good-natured kidding about stealing the sandwich, Bowen even posted a selfie returning to pay for his meal.

Waffle House said in a statement it was impressed with Bowen’s cooking skills but customers should never go behind the counter for safety reasons.

The sleeping employee was suspended for a week. Bowen hopes that the next time he goes to Waffle House, the employees will be awake to cook his order. “But if not, I’d know what to do,” he said.

