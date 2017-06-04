Man Fleeing London Attack With Beer In His Hand Becomes Symbol Of Hope

"Our British humor helps us cope with tragedy - a contributing reason why I love my country,” said some people defending the man.

A London man has become an internet sensation after he was captured holding on to his glass of beer as people ran for their lives during the terrorist attack near London Bridge.

The picture has been making rounds on the internet as people have labeled it to be a “quaint bit of normality on an otherwise awful day.”

The photo shared by Howard Mannella on Twitter rightly sums up the fact that life goes on regardless of how things proceed in our surroundings.

"People fleeing # London Bridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits!" read the picture’s caption.

People on Twitter are applauding the man for not letting terrorists ruin his day and some have claimed the picture to be a symbol of dark humor and using laughter to get through tough times.

Thank you. We've always used dark humour to get through crisises. Its a particular Brit quirk. — Sgt.Big_Bubbles! (@Big_Bubbaloola) June 4, 2017

Others even drowned out their pain of the attack in jokes about the man, saying with London prices being as high as they are, no person in their sane mind would want to leave their drink behind.

And at London prices, you wouldn't want to spill it either. — Dastardly Danny (@dastardlydanny) June 4, 2017

Mannella’s tweet has received more than 35,000 retweets and around 109,000 likes as people took it on with their comments.

British as children taught to run while balancing an egg on a wooden spoon... Gives us the skills required for times like this — Göönerjay (@Goonerjay86) June 4, 2017

He's following politicians advice not to let terror change the way we live. — gretel andersen (@gretel_andersen) June 4, 2017

Thats my thoughts too. The face of "you're not messing with my country, mate". its awful this stuff happening but he's showing no fear — Pip (@Pipsty) June 4, 2017

However, some social media users also commented on how insensitive the tweet was for making light of a terror attack.

This is so funny! Pity people squashed under a truck can't laugh about it. Stop normalising terrorists attacks. — Will Deasy (@willdeasy) June 4, 2017

How dare you make light of this horrific incident and make judgements about the innocent people involved. Shame on you. — Sovfefe Mason (@SophieMason3) June 4, 2017

I'm Irish, I get the humour but it's still normalising it. It's no different from 9/11 and someone running from it — Will Deasy (@willdeasy) June 4, 2017

The attack that took place on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday, June 3 has left around 48 injured and at least seven dead. It all started off when three men mowed down pedestrians and then ran towards people with knives, slashing their faces and stomachs and stabbing them in multiple places.

Fortunately, the police reached the scene on time and shot the attackers within minutes.