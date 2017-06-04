© Reuters

Man Fleeing London Attack With Beer In His Hand Becomes Symbol Of Hope

"Our British humor helps us cope with tragedy - a contributing reason why I love my country,” said some people defending the man.

A London man has become an internet sensation after he was captured holding on to his glass of beer as people ran for their lives during the terrorist attack near London Bridge.

The picture has been making rounds on the internet as people have labeled it to be a “quaint bit of normality on an otherwise awful day.”

The photo shared by Howard Mannella on Twitter rightly sums up the fact that life goes on regardless of how things proceed in our surroundings.

"People fleeing # London Bridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits!" read the picture’s caption.

Read More: People Are Accusing Uber Of Trying To Profit From London Attacks

People on Twitter are applauding the man for not letting terrorists ruin his day and some have claimed the picture to be a symbol of dark humor and using laughter to get through tough times.

 

Others even drowned out their pain of the attack in jokes about the man, saying with London prices being as high as they are, no person in their sane mind would want to leave their drink behind.

 

Mannella’s tweet has received more than 35,000 retweets and around 109,000 likes as people took it on with their comments.

 

 

 

However, some social media users also commented on how insensitive the tweet was for making light of a terror attack.  

 

 

 

The attack that took place on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday, June 3 has left around 48 injured and at least seven dead. It all started off when three men mowed down pedestrians and then ran towards people with knives, slashing their faces and stomachs and stabbing them in multiple places.

Fortunately, the police reached the scene on time and shot the attackers within minutes.

Read More: Here’s How Londoners Showed Heroism And Bravery In The Face Of Terror
