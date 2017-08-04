Man Forced To Sit In Someone Else’s Urine On British Airways Flight

A furious British Airways passenger is claiming the airline forced him to sit in urine for 11 hours because the flight was "completely full."

@British_Airways had to sit 11 hours on a seat that had a patch of urine on it,it seeped into my jeans!Crew made me clean it myself! #gross pic.twitter.com/YRitOsM1fc — Andrew Wilkinson (@Wilkian) August 4, 2017

With all of the scandal surrounding airplane travel and airline policies, the “friendly skies” don’t actually seem very friendly.

Case in point, a British Airways passenger claims he was forced to sit in a urine-soaked seat for the duration of his 11-hour flight to South Africa.

According to the Independent.ie, 39-year-old Andrew Wilkinson was traveling to see his parents, but was forced to endure an unpleasant experience by sitting in someone else’s urine for the entire flight.

"@British_Airways had to sit 11 hours on a seat that had a patch of urine on it, it seeped into my jeans! Crew made me clean it myself! #gross," Wilkinson tweeted.

A flight attendant reportedly gave Wilkinson wet wipes to soak up the mess, but it didn’t help much as Wilkinson claims the urine eventually seeped into his clothing.

According to Business Insider, the airline claims that the flight “was completely full and there were no spare seats to move the customer to.”

"We were very concerned to hear about this and have been in touch with our customer to apologize and make amends,” they added.

The underlying issue here is why the seat wasn’t thoroughly cleaned prior to boarding a new set of passengers?

There is no excuse to justify a soiled seat being left unattended. Not only is it utterly disgusting, but also highly unprofessional for a major commercial airline.

Additionally, it is odd that the aircraft had nothing more than wet wipes to offer Wilkinson for the mess. Even if they lacked adequate cleaning supplies onboard; what about blankets, or pillows, or plastic coverings to create at least some separation between the dirty seat and his body?

"The cleanliness of our aircraft is of the utmost importance to us and our planes are cleaned thoroughly after every flight. We also perform frequent spot checks to make sure our cleaners are maintaining our high standards,” the airline claimed.

Apparently, that assertion isn’t quite true, is it? If it were, a urine-soaked seat would never have flown under the radar in the first place.

