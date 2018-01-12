London Train Passenger Harasses Commuter With Racist Rant

“It’s my f***ing country and I can say what I want,” yelled the sickening man at a foreign passenger sitting right next to him.

In yet another display of blatant racism, a passenger sitting in a London tube launched a foul-mouthed tirade at a foreign passenger sitting right next to him.

In the video footage, the xenophobic man can be seen abusing the foreign passenger as other horrified passenger’s look on. Another passenger tried to calm down the thug by telling him there were kids on the train, but he also abuses him.

“It’s my f***ing country and I can say what I want,” yelled the unidentified man before calling the man sitting next to him a “foreign c**t.”

At one point in the video, the man also threatened the passenger, “I’ll get off after you and I’ll f***ing show you, you’ll see”.

The man who is the target of the profanity laced slurs is then pulled to the other side of the train by another person who was recording this awful exchange, as the train stops at the Blackfriars Station in Central London. However, the racist man stood up, mocked the foreigner and continued shouting.

"Officers are currently investigating a hate crime which was reported to BTP on 12 January. The incident occurred on board a District Line service heading eastbound near Blackfriars at approximately 4.15pm the same day. Anyone who was on board the train and witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 510 of 12/01/2018,” said a spokesman for British Transport Police.

"Everyone has the right to travel on the rail network without being targeted because of who they are. We always encourage everyone to report hate crimes to us by sending a text to 61016, in an emergency call 999."

