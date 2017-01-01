Arizona Man Caught Tricking Motorists Into Believing He Was A Cop

The man had added items to his wardrobe and car so that he was able to disguise himself as a patrol officer. He fooled several victims before being caught.

An unidentified man from Tucson, Arizona, was arrested for impersonating a police officer.

What’s worse is that several of his victims were exposed to illegal searches before he was actually caught.

In a Facebook post uploaded by the Tucson Police Department, officers said that they were contacted by several drivers who reported the “suspicious activity.” When they arrived at the location, they learned the man had “stopped and searched three victims and handcuffed one of them.”

The man had added a visor that flashed red and blue lights to disguise his car as a police cruiser and was walking about with a handheld scanner attached to his belt, an expandable baton, and a radio earpiece.

The vehicle he was driving even had a dashboard camera.

After reviewing the footage the man collected, officers learned he made several traffic stops. He was also seen conducting illegal searches. The man was eventually arrested and sent to the Pima County Jail. He was charged with kidnapping and impersonating a police officer.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to identify other victims.

It’s bad enough that so many real police officers abuse their power, making victims out of law-abiding citizens all across the United States. Now, we have to also worry about overzealous civilians playing dress-up.