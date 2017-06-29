© Reuters

Man Lies About Losing Non-Existent Wife And Son In Grenfell Fire

by
Cierra Bailey
The unnamed London scammer is believed to have actually lived nearly 20 miles away from Grenfell Tower at the time of the fire with no wife or son.

Close-up of memorial honoring Grenfell Tower fire victims

There aren't many things more disgusting than a person who exploits tragedy for their own selfish benefit.

A London man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after claiming to have lost his wife and son in the recent Grenfell Tower fire, according to Buzzfeed.

The 52-year-old unnamed man sought financial support and housing after falsely reporting that his non-existent wife and son were casualties of the deadly fire.

After being assigned liaison officers, inconsistencies in his story began to appear and later, other residents told authorities that the man did not live there. Police believe that the man was actually living in Bromley, southeast London —about 20 miles away from Grenfell Tower.

Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack spoke out about the investigative processes of the blaze that killed at least 80 people, The Telegraph reports.

"That night people lost their homes, all their possessions and tragically their families and loved ones, McCormack said. “The focus of all of us should be on supporting victims and families, recovering loved ones from Grenfell Tower and investigating the fire. I have made it clear that we are not interested in investigating things such as sub-letting or immigration matters as I want their help - and do not want there to be any hidden victims of this tragedy. However, we will robustly investigate any information about anyone who seeks to capitalize on the suffering of so many."

This man is clearly an opportunist who was looking to make a quick buck at the expense of others, and that is a person who deserves to be behind bars. 

