Watch: Man Plows Car Through Crowd At Immigrant Rights Rally

Protestors at an immigrant rights rally in Southern California received minor injuries after a man drove his car through them.

A video of the incident shows the exact moment the man, Daniel Wenzek, 56, rammed his car through peaceful protestors in Brea, California. The car can be heard constantly honking and seen pushing through the crowd that was marching towards the sidewalk.

Several people were slammed hard on the hood of the car while one was pushed aside.

Fortunately, most of them only received minor injuries and were provided first aid but six people were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Wenzek was arrested after the incident for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and was later released citing pending investigation.

"We ran over, fearing the worst. I think a lot of people have Charlottesville in our minds,” said Andrew Cohen, a spokesman for union Unite Here Local 11.

President of the union, David Huerta, who help set up the demonstration said four union members and two staff were “victims of what appears to be a deliberate and hateful crime.”

However, the police said otherwise.

“I think he was trying to get through the crowd. We don't have any indication he was trying to harm somebody,” said Lt. Adam Hawley.

Protestors in the rally were urging Rep. Ed Royce to support an existing temporary immigration program for citizens of several Central American countries.

The incident comes just two months after a white supremacist plowed his car into a group of anti-racism protesters, killing 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer and injuring 19 other people in Charlottesville.

White supremacists in the United States have been emboldened by the election of President Donald Trump. His campaign last year drew their support and that of other right-wing groups, despite his disavowals of them.

