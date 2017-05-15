Man Sucker Punches Security Guard Who Was Trying To Help Him

A security guard went out of her way to help a man who had been throwing up on the street. She ended up being punched in the face for her kindness.

In yet another display of everyday brutality, an African-American female security officer was punched in the face by a white man she was trying to help.

Zoa Stigler was on duty at a residential building in Chicago’s River North district when she saw a group of four people walking down the street a little before 2 a.m. They sat outside the building and when Stigler went outside to check on them, she realized one of the two men looked unwell.

Stigler asked him if he was fine, while he lay on the ground, and hurriedly called 911. Police arrived at the venue, but drove by without checking anything.

Soon the unstable man started vomiting. Stigler can be seen in the CCTV video footage bringing a bucket to clean up the mess, asking his friends to move.

But what does she get as a response to her courtesy? A punch in the face. The unidentified man first threw a water bottle at her face and then punched her.

Then he hurriedly rushed away from the location with his friends, who did nothing when he was throwing up, but decided to tag along their thankless friend after he assaulted a woman who went out of her way to help them.

"When he threw the water, I was shocked," said Stigler. "Why would you hit a human being in the face that is trying to assist you, trying to help you?"

Thankfully, people who do good also have high spirits, which is why Stigler, who suffered a broken nose and an injured eye, remains positive despite going through this dramatic ordeal.

"You know things happen," she said. "I’m still alive. So yes I’m going to have a black eye, I may need to have surgery, but I get to go home to my children. I get to go home to my grandbabies. So I can deal with a black eye."

"I was absolutely horrified," said resident Nataliy Spivak. "She’s been a wonderful person, protecting the building, just doing her job."

Although Stigler did not take this totally uncalled for treatment to her heart, her nose and eye require a minor surgery. A GoFundMe page has been created by the building's board president to help pay for Stigler's medical bills.

So far, the police have not taken anyone into custody.