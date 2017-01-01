Disturbing Video Shows A Man Pushing A Woman On Train Tracks

The culprit causally walks away after brutally pushing the female onto the train tracks. Thankfully no trains were running on the track at that time.

A boisterous middle aged Southeast Asian man was caught on CCTV video casually pushing a woman onto train tracks in Hong Kong.

The 59-year-old woman, identified only as Leung, was a cleaner at the rail track in the town of Yuen Long.

The video captures the moment the unidentified man, 56, causally walks away after pushing the female cleaner from platform No. 5 at the Yuen Long terminal. Luckily, the platform that receives cars heading towards Tin Yat was empty, and no train was passing at that time.

A police spokeswoman said officers had arrested the unruly man near the rail stop on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“The woman suffered injuries to her jaw and was sent to Pok Oi Hospital for treatment,” she said.

Officers from the Yuen Long criminal investigation division are investigating the motive behind the man’s act that could have lead to horrific outcomes.

People on social media are wondering if Leung had an altercation with the man prior to the incident. While some wanted the man to be charged with an attempt to murder, others suggested people should never stand close to rail tracks.

Although the motives of this man aren’t yet known, such disturbing incidents are becoming way too common.

In August, a man in London was caught on surveillance tape who was apparently jogging along the bridge reached out and pushed a woman walking past him in the opposite direction. He continued to run as the woman fell to the ground and her upper body dangled over the road while she tried to catch her balance.

She could have gotten killed by a buss but the fast-acting bus driver prevented what would have been a horrific tragedy.

