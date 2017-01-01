Man Allegedly Rigged Front Door To Electrocute His Pregnant Wife

Palm Coast man rigged front door to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife. He now faces charges of attempted aggravated battery and grand theft of a firearm.

A Flagler County, Florida, man brought a whole new meaning to the marriage vow, "til death do us part."

The plot is like a twisted version of Euripides’ Medea, except the woman isn’t the one doing the physical harm — this time, it’s a man.

Michael Scott Wilson, 32, has been accused of rigging the front door of his father-in-law's home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife, according to AJC.com. “This is one of the most bizarre domestic violence cases I have ever seen in my career” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley said, as seen in the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the woman’s father voiced his concerns to deputies after Wilson made statements about not letting children touch the door. After being called, deputies arrived at the Palm Coast residence where they observed burn marks on the door. The door was barricaded, so deputies had to kick it down and discovered a large spark and an electrical device connected to the top lock and lower door handle.

Thankfully, Wilson’s estranged wife was not harmed, nor was anyone else. But if touched, that rigged doorknob could’ve done some serious bodily harm to whoever would’ve been the unlucky victim. Violence against women — or anyone for that matter — is never OK.

Newsweek reported that the wife said Wilson became sick and refused to get help, so other measures had to be taken.

He was hospitalized under Florida's Baker Act, which allows a person to be mentally evaluated against their will. As a safety precaution, the wife obtained a gun from her father and placed cameras in their home. Those cameras were turned off by Wilson who accused his wife of cheating on him after she invited him to Knoxville, Tennessee, to spend the holidays.

Wilson is facing “charges of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant person and grand theft of a firearm,” according to AJC.com.

He’s also been accused of stealing a firearm from inside that same home.

