Man Risks His Life To Rescue His Dog Drowning In Icy River

A man in Alberta, Canada is being hailed as a hero after he jumped in a frozen river to save his dog’s life.

Duncan Mclver rescued his French bull dog, Cosmo after he fell into an icy river and was struggling to keep his head above the freezing water.

“As soon as the ice broke, I just went right in. I think most people would do the same for their dog,” said Mclver.

Speaking on his lack of hesitation, Mclver added, “It's a split second thing. You're not just going to let him die, right?”

Local news media was reporting on ice safety when the incident came into light. The incident that was captured on camera shows the dog owner jumping into the freezing river without hesitation.

 

Fortunately, Mclver succeeded in rescuing the dog to the shore. As soon as they got to the shore, he handed the dog to an onlooker. Angela Jung, a local news reporter who happened to be on the scene called authorities in case the two needed further help.

 

 

However, this is not a first time when people have risked their lives in order to rescue a drowning dog. Recently, a Ukrainian man also jumped in freezing water to save a dog.

