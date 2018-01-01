Man Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Woman On Flight While She Slept

The horrific incident happened while the victim was asleep against the plane window. She woke up to the man touching her. He was arrested for the attack.

An Indian man was arrested after a 22-year-old woman accused him of sexually assaulting her while she was asleep on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Detroit.

Read More United Airlines Passenger Gropes Woman — Then Blames It On Turbulence

Facing a charge of aggravated sexual abuse, Prabhu Ramamoorthy was arrested before his detention hearing on Thursday.

According to the federal complaint against the attacker, the victim had fallen asleep while leaning against the window. When she woke up, she said she saw the man with “a hand in her pants and noticed that her pants and shirt were unbuttoned.”

Additionally, the complaint stated, the woman noticed the man had his “fingers in her [genitals] and vigorously moving them. When she fully woke up, the man stopped.”

Clearly upset, the woman reported the attack to flight attendants.

After the man was taken by FBI agents, he stated that he “might have undone [the woman's] bra while playing with it, and that he had cupped her [clothed] breast,” the complaint added.

Officials also said that he admitted to unzipping the woman’s pants and that he claimed that while he tried to put his finger in her genitals, he was unsuccessful.

Before talking to the FBI agent, however, Ramamoorthy claimed that he had been in "deep sleep" while the assault allegedly happened, and that the victim had fallen asleep on his knees.

This horrific attack goes to show just how vulnerable women are while flying alone. Airlines should take this to heart and do all in their power to help protect passengers.

Hopefully, this attacker will be judged and sentenced accordingly. Sexual assault is a serious crime, and the punishment must be equally harsh, otherwise, others won’t be discouraged from taking part in similar attacks.