Man Shouts Racial Slurs At Black Teens After Their Friend Drowned

A racist white man berated a group of African teens with slurs just moments after their friend's deceased body was found at an Australian beach.

Even in the wake of tragedy, people find an opportunity to be hateful.

A video surfaced Tuesday of a white man hurling racial insults at a group of African teens just moments after their friend drowned at the beach of Glenelg, South Australia.

The body of 15-year-old Eliase Nimbona had just been found by authorities when a man dressed in shorts and a blue T-shirt began taunting his grieving friends, calling them “black c**ts,” The Advertiser reports.

Witnesses reportedly saw Nimbona jetty-jumping before he was found unconscious and lying face down in the water. The dangerous activity involves jumping into the ocean from a small pier or landing stage where boats dock.

“You’re all weak f***ing weak, you weak f***ing dogs ... f***ing black c**ts,” the racist man can be heard saying in the clip that was posted on Facebook and has since gone viral.

Following his remarks, the group of teens descended upon him and a brawl ensued. The kids began throwing punches at him; however, the racist man did not dare fight back.

Some commenters reportedly suggested that the man had not been the instigator in the incident, but the man who posted the clip shut them down by confirming the man provoked the attack.

“I can assure you all that nothing was done to him prior to any of this. He was the one instigating the whole thing and was only ‘harassed’ after what he said,” the Facebook poster wrote.

“Even tho (sic) he was also the one filming and mocking the grieving families and all. but that’s none of my business.”

The 31-year-old man who launched the verbal attack was arrested and charged with disorderly behavior and carrying an offensive weapon when a knife was discovered in his possession.

The tragic and untimely death of Nimbona was overshadowed by this man’s ignorance and hate.

“(Police) were of course dealing with the tragic passing of this young boy and I would have thought that when a horrible incident like that occurs that people would let the police and ambulance officers go about their job,” said Police Minister Chris Picton of the ordeal.

“Unfortunately they had to deal with this other incident as well.”

This man's abhorrent, insensitive, and disgusting behavior exemplifies the very worst of humanity.

Read More White Woman Chases Black Man With a Hammer, Hurls Racial Slurs

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Flickr, Amanda Slater