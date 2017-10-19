Man Sends Out Call On Facebook To Lynch Rep. Frederica Wilson

Rep. Frederica Wilson's Congressional office says they have received several credible threats of violence against her since she called Trump "insensitive."

What are the Feds in the Northern District of Illinois doing about Tom Keevers, former Chicago cop, who threatened to lynch Rep. Wilson. pic.twitter.com/2Rb1oroIoB — Mr. Reynolds (@melreynoldsU) October 22, 2017

A member of Congress is facing serious and violent threats against her safety after suggesting the president spoke to an army widow in an “insensitive” way.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Florida) has spoken out against the president’s conversation with Myeshia Johnson, a widow whose husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, was killed while serving in Niger earlier this month.

Wilson expressed her dismay with Trump for specifically saying that Sgt. Johnson “knew what he signed up for,” as well as forgetting Johnson’s name in his phone conversation with Myeshia Johnson last week.

After Rep. Wilson explained her disgust with Trump and the way he treated Johnson, her Congressional office reported that she has been subjected to threats from around the country. The threats have been deemed credible enough to warrant additional Capitol Police protection.

One such threat is incredibly disturbing. A man named Tom Keevers posted on Facebook on Friday that he needed “ten good men to help carry out a lynching,” and included in his post a picture of Wilson. The post by Keevers said that he would provide the rope.

This is Tom Keevers. He is looking for help lynching Congresswoman Wilson. He needs more fame pic.twitter.com/beUjokLtT1 — Samuel L. Bronkowitz (@SamBronkowitz) October 21, 2017

Some on social media are suggesting that Keevers was a former police officer in Chicago. Those allegations have yet to be confirmed, however.

These violent words against Wilson are alarming and heavy with racial overtones. Lynching has been a threat to the African-American community for hundreds of years in the United States. From 1882 to the height of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s, almost 3,500 blacks were lynched, according to the NAACP.

The threats against Wilson have intensified since Trump responded to her criticism by calling her “Wacky Congresswoman Wilson” on Thursday.

The Fake News is going crazy with wacky Congresswoman Wilson(D), who was SECRETLY on a very personal call, and gave a total lie on content! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2017

Keevers’s threatening Facebook post appeared the day after this tweet.

There is nothing to suggest that Trump’s words led directly to Keevers’ threats. Nevertheless, the feud between the president and Rep. Wilson escalated due to Trump’s insistence on denying her charges, even after his chief of staff seemed to confirm them. His habit of name-calling his political opponents doesn’t help the situation either.

Trump’s hateful rhetoric appears to be inspiring others to engage in similar behavior, and in some cases take it to higher extremes.

A truly great president would execute a calmer demeanor while respecting the widow of a fallen soldier. Unfortunately, we don’t have a great president to do that — we’re stuck with Trump, who will probably continue to name-call and feud with lawmakers and even citizens who disagree with him.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Joe Skipper/Reuters