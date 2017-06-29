Man Arrested Despite Handing Deputy 'Get Out Of Jail Free' Card

A man tried to get out of arrest by bringing one of America's favorite board games to life, presenting the officer with a "Get Out Of Jail Free" Monopoly card.

Getting pulled over is nerve-wracking, and it can be a downright tragic experience for some people in our society, but one man decided to poke a little humor into his own rough situation.

When a Dakota County deputy in Minnesota pulled over a man, he was presented with a "Get Out Of Jail Free" card from a Monopoly board game.

According to CNN, Deputy Mike Vai arrested the man during a traffic stop after he discovered that he had an outstanding fifth-degree controlled substance warrant. During a routine search, the police officer discovered the man carried a piece of one of America's most iconic games around with him just in case he got into a situation like this with law enforcement.

"We appreciate the humor! Deputy Vai arrested a gentleman this weekend on an outstanding warrant," the sheriff's department wrote on their Facebook page, posting a picture of the card as well. "He carried this Monopoly card just in case. 'A' for effort!"

The man's bail was reportedly posted at $5,000, considerably more than the $50 fine and three missed turns required in Monopoly. While life is no board game and the card didn't get the man out of jail, it did get him a hearty laugh from law enforcement and a memorable news story. Vai also let the man keep the card for future use, whether it be in actual Monopoly or to try and get out of another tight spot.