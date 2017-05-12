Man Who Stopped Global Cyber Attack To Donate $10K Reward To Charity

The young British security tech expert who helped to bring an end to the cyber attack that impacted companies worldwide doesn't want money or fame.

MalwareTech, the pseudonym belonging to British security researcher Marcus Hutchis who single handedly halted last week's ransomware attack, has received a great deal of attention. But what he also got in exchange for the feat was money — a $10,000 reward for having responsibly reported a security issue and helping kill it. Now, the security expert wants to give this money to charity, Business Insider reports.

The 22-year-old wasn't expecting to be the hero everyone needed, but on Friday, when the global cyber attack using leaked National Security Agency's (NSA) “EternalBlue” software spread across the globe, targeting major firms like the telecom company Telefonica and even FedEx, the website he registered after investigating the malware's code helped to trigger a way to kill the exploit. When he realized what he had done, he continued to host the website.

Due to his heroic efforts, HackerOne, a website that gives professionals the opportunity to report security flaws sometimes in exchange for a cash reward, offered MalwareTech $10,000 along with a note that read: “Thank you for your active research into this malware and for making the internet safer!”

But to the security expert, money isn't what he's after.

“I don't do what I do for money or fame,” MalwareTech said. He does it “Because it helps people, and I enjoy it.” But he isn't too happy with the attention, though.

On Monday, he tweeted he would not give out interviews to anyone showing up at his doorsteps. He also added he wasn't afraid for his life, he just wasn't too happy about cleaning Friday's mess as people kept knocking on his door.

Current Policy: if you turn up at my house you're crossed off the list of potential media outlets I will do an exclusive with. — MalwareTech (@MalwareTechBlog) May 15, 2017

After being offered a reward for his efforts, MalwareTech responded saying he was going to give the money away to those who really need it.

“I plan on holding a vote to [decide] which charities will get the majority of the money," he said. "The rest will go to buying books/resources for people looking to get into [information security] who can't afford them."

So far, he hasn't decided which charities will be on his short list, but he plans “to let people suggest which they think is best,” he said.

After HackerOne offered MalwareTech a cash reward, food delivery firm Just Eat offered the security expert a year's worth of pizza, which the techie says he will “probably claim it.”

“I do like delivered food, and it would be perfect for con after-parties,” he added.

Thanks to MalwareTech and conscious people like him in the tech industry, we might still have a chance at standing strong against government agencies going rogue and trying to illegally access the data of innocent people around the globe.