You Don’t Have To Be French To Know Le Pen Plagiarized This Speech

by
editors
Le Pen’s party is defending the plagiarism attempt by saying the French presidential front-runner copied her opponent’s speech as a tribute. (And that’s somehow OK.)

Le Pen

Remember Melania Trump’s infamous attempt at stealing excerpts from an old speech by Michelle Obama?

Something similar has happened during France’s presidential election season.

It appears far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen plagiarized almost an entire speech from former French prime minister, as well as her former rival presidential candidate, Francois Fillon.

Fillon, who was defeated in the first round of presidential elections, had delivered a speech on April 15, in Puy-en-Velay, during which he talked about France’s “three maritime borders” with the English Channel, North Sea and the Atlantic and how the “French way” could serve as a beacon of hope for the world in the 21st century. He also quoted French writer Andre Malraux and cited French Prime Minister George Clemenceau, who once said: “Once a soldier of God, and now a soldier of liberty, France will always be the soldier of the ideal.”

Nearly two weeks later, on May 1, Le Pen gave a speech in Villepinte, a Paris suburb. During her address she also mentioned France’s “three maritime borders” with the English Channel, North Sea and the Atlantic and how the “French way” could serve as a beacon of hope for the world in the 21st century.

Oh, and she also cited Malraux and cited French Prime Minister George Clemenceau’s quote: “Once a soldier of God, and now a soldier of liberty, France will always be the soldier of the ideal.”

 

Unlike Melania Trump, however, Le Pen couldn’t care less about trying to convince her critics for stealing her opponent’s words.

In fact, Florian Philippot, the deputy leader of Le Pen’s Front National party, admitted the French presidential front-runner indeed picked up complete phrases from Fillon’s speech, however, as a “nod-and-a-wink” to his description of the French identity.

So, as per Philippot’s logic, Le Pen plagiarized parts of her former opponent’s speech as a tribute. (And that’s somehow OK.)

Anyway, it turns out Le Pen, who has drawn numerous comparisons to U.S. President Donald Trump over her vile, racist and xenophobic rhetoric, also has a lot in common with Melania Trump.

