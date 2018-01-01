Fox News Guest: At Least 'White Supremacists Are American Citizens'

A Fox News guest argued against undocumented immigrants by suggesting white supremacists are better because, at least, they are American citizens.

It's not uncommon to come across in-your-face white supremacist rhetoric on Fox News, which is President Donald Trump's purported primary source of information.

However, it's incredible how the cable channel still manages to shock sane viewers every now and then.

Case in point: Mark Steyn, a regular guest on the network, appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to argue in favor of the ongoing indiscriminate crackdown against undocumented immigrants. He also berated CNN's Chris Cuomo for backing "illegal immigrants" while billing white supremacists as "the real problem."

“The white supremacists are American citizens,” Steyn stated. “The illegal immigrants are people who shouldn’t be here.”

So, essentially, according to Steyn, undocumented immigrants, who contribute more than $11.6 billion in state and local taxes each year, are worse than white supremacists, who were responsible for more murders of Americans than any other extremist group in last year.

He didn't stop there. He also discussed how "Hispanics" were taking over Arizona.

“In Arizona, a majority of the grade-school children now are Hispanic. That means Arizona’s future is as an Hispanic society. That means, in effect, the border has moved north and the cultural transformation outweighs any economic benefits that that lady was talking about."

Now, Steyn's sentiments were not only utterly racist, they was also ironic.

He is Canadian.

Thumbnail Credits : Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS