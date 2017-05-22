Man With Ties To Online White Supremacist Group Murders Black Student

Urbanski, who was allegedly “intoxicated and incoherent,” sitting about 50 feet away from the spot he stabbed Collins when authorities arrived.

This is 2nd Lt. Richard Wilbur Collins III. Police say he was fatally stabbed by a suspect who belongs to "Alt-Reich" Facebook group #WBAL pic.twitter.com/46pQU42kKn — Vanessa Herring (@VanessaWBAL) May 22, 2017

Sean Christopher Urbanski, a 22-year-old University of Maryland student, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder of a 23-year-old student, Richard Collins III.

Collins was reportedly visiting friends on the university's campus in College Park. He was with two other people Urbanski approached him and stabbed in the chest with a knife in what is said to be an unprovoked attack.

During investigation, University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell found Urbanski is a member of a white supremacist Facebook group called "Alt Reich: Nation.”

“When I look at the information that’s contained on that website, suffice it to say that it’s despicable,” he told The Sun. “It shows extreme bias against women, Latinos, persons of Jewish faith and especially African-Americans.”

Urbanski is white and Collins was black.

The confrontation broke out near a bus stop.

“Step left, step left if you know what’s best for you,” according to court documents, The Associated Press reported Urbanski as saying. After Collins said “no,” Urbanski stabbed him once in the chest.

When officers from the university police department arrived, Urbanski, who was allegedly “intoxicated and incoherent,” was found sitting about 50 feet away from the scene of the stabbing.

Collins was found on the sidewalk, seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Just two days before his death, Collins had been commissioned as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army, set to graduate from Bowie State University (BSU).

The FBI is now looking into the killing as a hate crime.