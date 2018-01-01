Mike Pence Watches Red-Faced As Pastor Slams Trump’s Racist Remarks

“My friends and members from Haiti and Africa: You are owed an apology but you probably won’t get one,” said Pastor Dr. Maurice Watson.

Vice President Mike Pence decided to make an appearance at a historically black church in Maryland before the Martin Luther King Jr. Day and reportedly got an earful from the pastor over his boss’ racist comments.

Pastor Dr. Maurice Watson shamed President Donald Trump in front of his congregation at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Largo, calling out the commander-in-chief for allegedly referring to Haiti and other African nations as “shithole countries” during an Oval Office meeting and suggesting the United States should prefer immigrants from countries such as Norway.

“There are members of this church who are from Africa, who are from Haiti. They call me pastor,” Watson began, describing Trump’s remarks as “hurtful, dehumanizing, visceral, guttural and ugly.”

He further said he could not repeat the language Trump allegedly used in church.

“I stand today as your Pastor to vehemently denounce and reject any such characterizations of the nations of Africa and of our brothers and sisters in Haiti,” the pastor continued. “And I further say: Whoever made such a statement, whoever used such a visceral, disrespectful, dehumanizing adjective to characterize the nations of Africa… whoever said it, is wrong. And they ought to be held accountable.”

Meanwhile, Pence and his wife, Karen, sat silently in the pews, probably hoping it doesn’t turn into another “Hamilton” moment.

“My friends and members from Haiti and Africa: You are owed an apology but you probably won’t get one,” Watson added.

According to the WUSA-TV, the vice president became “red-faced” during the sermon. However, his office denied the allegations in an email to the Associated Press.

It is also important to note Trump has denied making the disparaging comments, even though sources present at the bipartisan immigration meeting have confirmed the president’s choice of words.

Following the intense backlash and criticism from politicians, celebrities, activists and regular folks across the world, Trump presented the worst possible argument to defend himself.

“I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed,” he told the White House press pool at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, before his dinner with House majority leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Did you see what various senators in the room said about my comments?” Trump asked the reporters without getting into the specifics of what he may or may not have said. “They weren’t made,” he added.

Watch Pastor Dr. Maurice Watson’s powerful sermon in the video above.

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Mandel Ngan/Pool