Saudi Prince Threatens People With A Gun During A Street Fight

A video showing a Saudi prince, along with four others, threatening civilians with a gun has caused outrage in the country.

The footage shows Saudi prince Mashhoor bin Talal bin Saud intimidating people after a fight broke out in front of a school on a street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

After the video went viral on social media, some people condemned the prince’s actions and called for his arrest. Meanwhile, others said he was just angry following the arrest of his billionaire uncle Alwaleed bin Talal. As if that was a valid excuse for the despicable act.

Following the outrage, police launched an investigation and identified the prince along with four other people shown in the video and arrested them.

“Riyadh police officers were successfully able to identify those involved. They includefour Saudis and a Sudanese expat. They have all been arrested and authorities have now confiscated the weapon used in the brawl,” said Riyadh police General Fawaz Al Meeman.

Twitter users were outraged at the prince’s behavior.

“A new disaster. Terrorizing the streets, illegal number plates, holding weapons and threatening death,” said one user.

While another one said, “Silence toward these crimes is what allows it to continue. A civilian is a red line.”

“O' Muslims, are you sure we are in Saudi Arabia or in a terrorist state? After the embarrassing situation with the killer prince, there is a new farce: Prince Mashhour bin Talal threatens a civilian with a weapon,” said another.

The arrest comes just weeks after Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman initiated controversial corruption crackdown in which eleven princes were arrested.

