This US Mass Shooting Claimed More Lives Than London Attacks

The chances of being killed with a handgun in the U.S. by someone you know are higher than being a victim of a terror attack.

The recent wave of terror attacks in the United Kingdom has left the entire world shaken. The London terror attack, which killed 7 and injured 48, has left scores of wounds on the hearts of people that might not ever be erased.

However, research shows that people in the United States are more likely to be killed with a handgun than in any other high-income countries. The homicide rate in the U.S. is also seven times higher than these other countries.

If we look for practical evidence, we have to recall an incident that took place just a week before the deadly London attacks: the Mississippi shooting, in which a man went on a shooting spree overnight, killing a sheriff's deputy and seven others.

Willie Corey Godbolt, 35, killed people in three separate locations and was later apprehended and moved to a hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound. William Durr, 36, the sheriff’s deputy, was fatally shot in the attack after responding to an emergency call regarding a domestic dispute. Godbolt also allegedly killed three females, his wife’s relatives, at the house before heading to another residence and shooting two boys there as well.

In another incident, on the same day as the London attacks took place, three people were killed and an elderly man was hurt in four shootings across Baltimore.

That is not all; in the same week, in an overnight shooting in St. Louis, three people were killed.

It doesn’t end there. All the following attacks also took place in the same week killing one each in South Carolina, California, Georgia, Las Vegas, Louisiana and Alabama. In another unfortunate incident, a toddler died after accidentally shooting himself in Delaware County home after he found a gun under his bed.

In the most recent attack that took place, a man who had been fired in April from his job at an awnings factory near Orlando, Florida, returned to his old workplace on Monday and fatally shot five people he had targeted, before killing himself.

It is important to note that all of the aforementioned killings took place in merely a week.

Domestic violence homicides and homicides in general are very common in the United States. According to researchers, more than eight in 10 gun-related deaths took place in the United States, and nine out of 10 women and children killed by guns were in the United States.

It looks like despite facts and figures of the numerous recent shootings in terms of evidence was not enough reason for President Donald Trump to understand the problem of gun culture — as hours after the London attack took place, he tried to use it as an example of why gun control doesn’t work.

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

The president asserted terrorists will find other methods to attack people if they can’t access firearms. The point that the president clearly seems to miss is that there were thousands of people walking on the streets around London Bridge at the time the attack took place. Let’s imagine if the attackers had guns instead of knives, the death toll would have been in hundreds or even more. The British police acted against the attackers and killed them in eight minutes only because the attackers were not equally armed as them. Had the attackers been heavily armed, who knows what the entire scenario would have been like?

According to the BBC, the United Kingdom has one of the toughest gun control laws in the world. An arms license is granted after a detailed application by the person seeking a license.

It is simply far-fetched to argue, as Trump argued in his tweet, that the U.K. would have been safer if guns had been common, considering the fact that a lot of people are losing their lives every day in the United States because of easy availability of these firearms.