Student Dies After Possible Hazing Incident At Fraternity House

A freshman at Louisiana State University died after being rushed to hospital from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity following a “potential hazing incident.”

According to the university’s spokesman, 18-year-old Maxwell Raymond Gruver was pronounced dead at a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, hospital where he was taken because of a “medical emergency.”

As of now, Gruver’s cause of death remains unknown.

The university refused to elaborate what actually happened to the teenager, but said police was investigating the death as a “hazing incident.”

“The death of Maxwell Gruver was tragic and untimely. There are allegations that Maxwell’s death was related to hazing, but I want to emphasize that this is an evolving situation. We are investigating this matter with the utmost seriousness. Hazing is dangerous, irresponsible and unacceptable. And it will not be tolerated at LSU,” said F. King Alexander, the university’s president, in a statement.

He further said all Greek activities at the university were suspended "indefinitely, pending the results of a thorough investigation.”

“A young man's life was cut short last night, and we mourn the loss. Our deepest sympathies and prayers go to his family and his friends,” Alexander added.

The fraternity’s national office said Gruver was a pledge at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

“We’re committed to investigating this situation thoroughly. The chapter and any individuals who are found to have violated our policies will be held accountable,” said Bob Biggs, the chief executive at Phi Delta Theta.

At least three fraternities have been suspended from LSU campus since 2015.

Hazing incidents across the country have claimed lives of innocent students.

In February, 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, a Penn state sophomore, died as he fell down a flight of stairs after he was forced to consume large amounts of alcohol at a pledge party.

Piazza was left to die as campus fraternity failed to help him and instead covered up the evidence.

