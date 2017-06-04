Sen McCain Reminisces About US Leadership Under Obama

Sen. McCain who previously criticized former President Barack Obama’s foreign policy agenda now believes the country was better off under his administration.

Senator John McCain reportedly slammed President Donald Trump for sending such an outrageous message to London’s mayor Sadiq Khan following the London attacks.

In his tweet, the media mogul quoted Khan telling Britons not to be alarmed, in what appeared to be a criticism of Khan's response to the incident.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Khan was only reassuring the residents, not to get alarmed by the increased number of police presence over the next few days. People who actually cared for the victims of the London attack irked at Trump’s jab at Khan, drawing a complete picture of ignorance.

Recently, Senator John McCain revealed how annoyed he was with Trump’s unruly behavior. The Guardian asked the republican leader about the message the commander-in-chief tried conveying. “What do you think the message is? The message is that America doesn’t want to lead,” said McCain adding that the United States that was once in a very strong global position has a doubtful standing in global affairs under Trump.

“They are not sure of American leadership, whether it be in Siberia or whether it be in Antarctica,” McCain told the Guardian.

McCain, who lost to former president Barack Obama in 2008, was a fervent critic of his foreign policy agenda; in fact he had criticized the police just last year, giving it an “F” grade.

However things have turned around in just one year. McCain, who also never shied away from criticizing Trump, now has a different opinion. When asked if the country’s global standing was better off under Obama than it is under Trump. His response was positive.

“As far as American leadership is concerned, yes,” McCain said.

McCain isn’t the only Republican upset over Trump’s boisterous conduct. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said that Trump’s tweet feed the lynch mob. "There's a lynch mob mentality about the Trump administration in the press, but these tweets that he does feeds that lynch mob," Graham said in interview.

"You're your own worst enemy here, Mr. President. Knock it off."