McCain: No American Has Seen Trumpcare Bill But 'I'm Sure' Russia Has

The senator from Arizona thinks Russians have already hacked into the Senate GOP's health care bill as "no American" has seen this bill as of yet.

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) has had many ups and downs in the recent past, making comments that at times appeared nonsensical. But during his latest interview, the veteran senator said something that feels true to a lot of folks.

According to Bloomberg, the senator said he has yet to meet anyone who has seen the Senate GOP's health care bill. Still, he's “sure the Russians” probably have taken a look at it.

Asked whether he had seen the bill being put together in secret, McCain answered he hadn't. “Nor have I met any American that has," he added. "I’m sure the Russians have been able to hack in and gotten most of it.”

In the past, McCain said Russia was a bigger threat than ISIS. He went as far as claiming that while “ISIS can do terrible things, … it’s the Russians who tried to destroy the fundamental of democracy and that is to change the outcome of an American election.”

Despite the strong words against the Kremlin, McCain never called out his own government for carrying out similar meddling tactics abroad.

Currently, Russia is under investigation for having allegedly meddled in the 2016 presidential election. But as the Russia probe continues to catch attention, the GOP's health care story is what is driving many both in Washington, D.C., and across the country crazy.

Like many of his colleagues, McCain believes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is failing the public by crafting the health care overhaul measure without the input of fellow lawmakers. Still, McConnell wants to put the bill out for consideration next week, even though few lawmakers would be able to vote for the measure as they wouldn't have had the time to go over the full piece of legislation.

While McCain may have intended this remark as a joke, it's quite concerning that bills tacking policies that could change the lives of all Americans aren't openly discussed before they are put before Congress for a vote. It's almost as if lawmakers, the same who are supposed to represent constituents in Washington, D.C., aren't truly interested in having their best interest at heart while making these decisions.