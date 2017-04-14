Mitch McConnell Silenced Elizabeth Warren. Now He Won’t Even Say Hello

After blocking her from speaking in the Senate, Mitch McConnell has apparently taken to completely ignore Elizabeth Warren.

If you thought the Senate was a place for mature people who could act civilly around each other despite heated arguments on ideology and policy matters, you were wrong. The Senate is as much a hub for delicious, petty drama as your typical high school – maybe even more.

In another incident of old white men acting like the entitled teenagers they so passionately deride, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell apparently refuses to acknowledge Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s existence.

This development took place after McConnell famously moved to silence Warren on the Senate floor earlier this year, drawing significant backlash and inadvertently giving the Democrats the perfect slogan to use for Warren's 2020 election campaign.

At the time, Warren was trying to read a letter from Coretta Scott King to justify her opposition to the appointment of Jeff Sessions as the attorney general. McConnell invoked a rarely used rule that blocks Senators “by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.”

Jeff Sessions was eventually appointed, and McConnell tried to defend his actions.

“Sen. Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation,” McConnell said. “Nevertheless, she persisted.”

The last phrase was subverted and gained traction as the war cry for women trying to carve out a visible space for themselves in this hostile, sexist world.

Two months have passed since, but the relationship between the two have not thawed.

“I’ve spoken to him, but he has not spoken to me,” Warren recently told The Boston Globe in an interview. “I say hello to Mitch every chance I get, and he turns his head.”

Don Stewart, a spokesperson for Mitch McConnell, said he had no knowledge of the senator ignoring Warren since he had never encountered Warren greeting McConnell.

“I’ve never witnessed that and have never seen her approach him so I’m afraid I can’t be much help,” he said.

Elizabeth Warren was promoting her new book "This Is Our Fight" when she made the comments.

In the book, Warren discloses that she considered running for president in 2016, but held back after her husband warned her that the elections would be worse than her 2012 run.