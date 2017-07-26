McDonald’s Employee Shares Gross Photos Of Moldy Ice Cream Machine

If you like McDonald’s ice cream you might want to reconsider. Pictures posted by a (possibly now-former) employee of the fast food chain explain why.

A former employee of the fast food giant, McDonald’s, posted some disturbing images of the restaurant's kitchen in LaPlace, Louisiana.

An 18-year-old, who wished to be identified with jus his first name, Nick, said he made the shocking discovery when his manager asked him to refill the ice cream machine.

He accidentally dropped some of the dessert and then decided to clean the machine.

"I tried to clean the machine after I spilled it, so I pulled [the trays] out from the side," he said. "I was completely shocked by what I saw."

He found filth in the “dip tray.”

This came out of McDonald's ice cream machine in case y'all were wondering... pic.twitter.com/DTXXpzE7Ce — nick (@phuckyounick) July 14, 2017

He posted another photo to prove the sickening item wasn’t from the grill’s grease trap, because that is typically a messy spot in several fast-food kitchens.

This is the side of the ice cream machine! It's not from a grease trap pic.twitter.com/nMpnFxAvZ4 — nick (@phuckyounick) July 17, 2017

Nick mentioned he thought the machine was cleaned regularly, but it wasn't as none of the employees were instructed to do so. After tweeting out the pictures of the dirty tray, McDonald’s reportedly fired him.

A company-wide policy discourages McDonald's employees from sharing anything online that may "undermine the goodwill, reputation, development and/or operation" of its brand.

The former employee took the picture early in July but he didn’t post it considering he was a McDonald's employee. However, he finally decided to expose the unhygienic conditions at the restaurant.

“I feel like I did nothing wrong,” he said. “I sacrificed my job to show people what they’re really eating.”

Nick also shared several pictures of what McDonald’s frozen food looks like before being prepared.

Since I'm exposing McDonald's I might as well show y'all what y'all really eating... fresh out the freezer. pic.twitter.com/KZ7Ao1kWsR — nick (@phuckyounick) July 18, 2017

He also shared the general conditions in the kitchen and they were not pleasant. "The working conditions were ridiculous — everyone was inappropriate and nothing was clean," he told BuzzFeed.

However, a McDonald’s spokeswoman told HuffPost in a statement that the dirty drip tray at Nick’s restaurant is not a reflection of company standards.

“We are committed to running great restaurants that provide our customers with high quality food, service and a clean environment,” the statement reads. “This is a part of our soft serve equipment that does not come into contact with any food and is required to undergo regular and timely cleaning.”

