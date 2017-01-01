HR McMaster Reportedly Thinks Trump Is As Smart As A 'Kindergartner'

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster may have told Oracle CEO Safra Catz that he thinks President Donald Trump has the intelligence of a "kindergartner."

According to BuzzFeed, five sources recounted McMaster mocking Trump over a meal with Oracle CEO Safra Catz back in July. McMaster allegedly referred to his boss as an “idiot” and a “dope” with the intelligence of a “kindergartner.”

After word got out about these alleged insults flying around the dinner table, Oracle and the Trump administration spoke out to deny the comments that Catz purportedly relayed to the unnamed sources.

“Actual participants in the dinner deny that General McMaster made any of the comments attributed to him by anonymous sources. Those false comments represent the diametric opposite of General McMaster's actual views,” said Michael Anton, a spokesman for the National Security Council.

Oracle senior VP for government affairs Ken Glueck said that the meeting in question was about China and maintains that “none of the statements attributed to General McMaster were said.”

However, BuzzFeed notes that three of its sources claim McMaster dragged multiple members of Trump’s administration including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Despite the fact that these claims have been denied by Oracle and the White House, this is not the first time a government official has been accused of harshly criticizing the president.

Earlier this year, Tillerson was said to have called Trump a "moron." To dispel these rumors, he held a press conference during which he shamelessly stroked Trump's ego with praises.

While many of these allegations have been dismissed as hearsay, they may provide real insight into the tension within the administration and how Trump is really viewed by his team.