Cops Wrongfully Arrest 63-Year-Old, Inject Him With Psychotropic Drugs

A 63-year-old man in Meadville, Pennsylvania, is suing a local medical center and the law enforcement agency for not only wrongfully arresting him but also injecting him with anti-psychotic drugs, even though he kept telling them he wasn’t the man they were looking for.

As the story goes, Eugene Wright was standing outside his house after returning from Advance Auto, where he worked as a customer service representative, when police and a representative from the Stairways Behavioral Health approached him.

An officer asked him if his name was Eugene Wright. When the man replied in affirmative and asked if there was a problem, the cops provided him with a bizarre explanation.

“They explained to me earlier that day at 10 a.m. I was at an orthopedic office threatening people,” Wright recalled. “I was at work."

Apparently, they mistook him with a psychiatric patient of the same name who had threatened self-harm earlier that day.

When Wright tried telling the cops there must be a mix-up, they were making a mistake and that his colleagues at the auto shop can vouch for him, the police refused to comply and proceeded to handcuff him. They then dragged him to the Meadville Medical Center, where neither the officer nor the health workers bothered to check his driver’s license or social security card, despite his continued pleas.

“We have the right person,” a nurse reportedly said, while another doctor allegedly told him “when a person has mental problems and loses his temper, sometimes that person cannot remember doing so.”

Moments later, a nurse allegedly injected him with powerful anti-psychotic drugs Haldol and Ativan, which are used to treat anxiety disorders, causing a blackout that lasted more than half a day, according to Wright’s 29-page complaint.

“The experience that I went through, this should never happen to anybody. It's very simple to check ID,”

he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “These people need to be held responsible.”

What’s even worse if how the officials reacted when the finally realized their mistake: they apologized and presented him with a $50 gift card for a steakhouse along with a $25 gift card for Walmart – which was outrageous given the suffering they had caused Wright.

“I was powerless. I had no control of what was going on down there," Wright recalled.

Although the distressing incident took place in June 2017, Wright has just filed the lawsuit alleging violations of his constitutional rights, negligence assault and battery among other claims.

