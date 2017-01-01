Heroic Medical Student Risks Life To Save A Woman He Had Never Met

“I saw a man dragging a girl across the ground. I did not think, my instincts took the best of me and the next thing I knew I was out of the car yelling at the man.”

A young medical student who heroically rescued a woman being attack by a man outside a New Orleans bar is ready to recall the incident.

In an interview with Matt Lauer on "Today," Peter Gold, 26, will talk about the incident that occurred on the night of Nov. 20, 2015. During the incident, he was shot in the stomach as he tried to save a woman who was being assaulted by Euric Cain. After shooting him, Cain then tried to shoot Gold in the head but his gun jammed and he was unable to do so. Cain fled the scene seconds later.

“I saw a man dragging a girl across the ground, I did not think, my instincts took the best of me and the next thing I knew I was out of the car yelling at the man,” said Gold.

The entire incident was captured on a surveillance camera, which Gold hasn't yet viewed. In his first interview since that harrowing day, he will also watch the surveillance camera footage of the shooting for the first time.

“When I was in the hospital I did not watch the news on television so at the time I had no clue this was being shown worldwide. I was there, I saw it all,” added Gold.

The woman's identity has never been revealed because of the nature of crime. Soon after the incident, she was treated for minor injuries in a hospital and was shortly after released. Meanwhile, Gold went on to graduate from Tulane University School of Medicine after recovering from his injuries.

“I want you to know and understand the effect your individual actions had not just on me, but on those around me. My family was a trainwreck. I will never forget the pain and trauma you caused them," Gold told Cain during his sentencing.

Cain, arrested three days after the shooting, was sentenced to 54 years in prison on multiple charges, including rape and armed robbery.