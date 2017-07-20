© Reuters, Sandy Huffaker

Meghan McCain Slams Trump Supporter Who Said Her Father ‘Needs To Die’

Daughter of Arizona Sen. John McCain criticized the man who allegedly called for the death of her father, who suffers from an aggressive form of brain cancer.

 

 

In case you needed another reminder how cruel can some people be, here is a photo of President Donald Trump’s supporters allegedly calling for the death of celebrated American war hero and Arizona Sen. John McCain during the president’s rambling campaign-style rally in Phoenix, Arizona.

The photo, tweeted by U.S. News reporter David Cantonese, also caught attention of the senator’s daughter, Meghan McCain, who took to social media to lambast the man who stooped so low as to wish death on someone recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

 

The Arizona Sen. suffers from glioblastoma multiforme, which rarely occurs in adults. In fact, there are only about 12,390 new cases a year in the U.S., according to the American Brain Tumor Association.

The diagnosis was made public after he had a surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye.

“Meghan, every decent person is rooting for your father and your family. Please ignore the haters,” wrote CNN’s Jake Tapper.

During his 77-minute address in Phoenix, Trump slammed John McCain without actually mentioning his name.

“One vote away! I will not mention any names,” the former reality TV star exclaimed, claiming his choice to not name names was “very presidential.”

The “one vote” remark was a hit at McCain who effectively killed the Republicans' last-ditch effort to repeal former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law by voting against the “skinny repeal” bill.

“I will never stop. One vote!” Trump repeated. “I will never stop. We’re gonna get rid of Obamacare.”

Following the vote, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson made headlines after suggesting McCain's brain cancer could be the reason he voted against the bill repealing parts of Obamacare.

“I’m not gonna speak for John McCain — he has a brain tumor right now, that vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning — some of that might have factored in,” he said in a radio interview with “Chicago's Morning Answer.”

Several online users responded to Meaghan McCain criticism of the apparent Trump supporter.

 

