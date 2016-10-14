Melania Trump Wants To Protect Free Speech After Suing A Newspaper

Once her husband becomes the president, the incoming first lady reportedly plans to pursue “an unprecedented push to protect freedom of speech.”

Earlier this year, Melania Trump made the nation collectively chuckle by promising to combat cyberbullying and online harassment.

“Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough, especially to children and teenagers,” the future first lady said during a campaign event in Philadelphia in November. “It is never OK when a 12-year-old girl or boy is mocked, bullied or attacked. It is terrible when that happens on the playground and it is absolutely unacceptable when it’s done by someone with no name hiding on the internet.”

While what she said definitely held weight, the fact that she is married to Donald Trump — one of the most notorious cyberbullies of our times — made her rare speech sound like a bowlful of hypocrisy.

People were quick to point out how her husband has a history of lashing out on social media. After all, the man once went on a 3 a.m. rant about a former beauty pageant queen’s alleged sex tape and then, on another occasion, suggested he would either jail people who burn the flag (a long-standing form of protest) or strip them of their citizenship.

“Melania Trump wants to make social media safe. All she has to do is delete her husband's Twitter — and the job is 99% done,” commented a Twitter user.

Now, in the post-election America where the former model might face some competition from her stepdaughter in claiming the highly regarded title of the first lady, Melania is reportedly going to pursue “an unprecedented push to protect freedom of speech.”

Her “campaign to eliminate cyberbullying” is also apparently still intact, according to The Washington Post writer Erik Wemple, who cited The National Enquirer:

“Melania grew up under a communist regime where citizens could not speak their minds — or be themselves — without fear of a knock on their door in the middle of the night,” a source told the Trump supporting tabloid. “It’s what she loves most about America — and it’s the issue she will make her own.”

But does she remember the time her husband suggested he would look into restricting the First Amendment because it offers “too much protection” to free speech, or the time he threatened to sue The New York Times over an article about his alleged sexual misconduct?

And it isn’t just Trump. Melania herself is currently involved in a $150 million “false reporting” lawsuit with The Daily Mail. She also sued a 70-year-old Maryland blogger for defamation. Moreover, she even hired the same lawyer who won the infamous $140 million case for Hulk Hogan against Gawker, driving the website to its closure.

The English tabloid was sued for reporting that the future first lady worked as an escort back in her modeling days. The story was later removed and the publication issued a formal retraction.

If the National Enquirer is really onto something, Melania Trump is going to face a lot of ridicule for her extensive initiatives to bring an end to online bullying and protecting free speech — the latter of which, some might say, is already feeling threatened by the billionaire mogul’s unexpected election win.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is irony at its very best.

Thumbnail/Banner Credit: Reuters