Melania's Nudge Reminds Trump To Put Hand Over Heart During Anthem

Donald Trump's patriotic immigrant wife had to nudge the president during the National Anthem so that he remembered to put his hand over his heart.

Following a tradition established in 1878, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump kicked off the annual Easter egg roll at the White House Monday. But as the national anthem rolled out, Trump failed to do one simple thing: Put his hand over his heart.

Noticing her husband had failed to catch up, Melania nudged the president in a gesture that promptly reminded him what he had to do next.

The subtle nudge from Melania reminding Trump to put his hand over his heart for the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/iswL9YMVWv — Lis Power (@LisPower1) April 17, 2017

People on social media were quick to notice, taking the trolling of the president to Twitter.

@CapehartJ She had to nudge the 'prez' to make him put his hand over his heart during the national anthem. She's embarrassed — K. Ag (@KatyDSam) April 17, 2017

Did y'all notice how Melania had to nudge him to put his hand over his heart? The president forgot to put his hand over his heart. LOL. https://t.co/GCpOKZxU3J — XILLONA (@aloaizaaa) April 17, 2017

Calling it the "best nudge ever," many were in awe at his lack of respect while others were just cracking some jokes.

best nudge ever tbh pic.twitter.com/nax2qKJAEJ — jeff in real life (@thecultureofme) April 17, 2017

@DaniellaMicaela he needs a nudge out of the white house — Dem Zimmer (@robertzimmer101) April 17, 2017

Petition to rename Melania 'Nudge Judy' https://t.co/4WaIntDyCQ — Garrett Bond (@Garrettisajoke) April 17, 2017

Some even noted that Melania, an immigrant, was the one who had to remind the president he had to put his hand over his heart.

Wow! It's incredibly amazing that the"immigrant First Lady"has to nudge @POTUS when our National Anthem starts??Could he be anymore pathetic?? https://t.co/gARag26mzn — CavsFan4Life (@MizDelish) April 17, 2017

And others pointed out that, if this had happened with President Barack Obama, conservatives would react much more negatively — especially if Michelle were an immigrant.

@foxnewspolitics @FoxNews Where's the clip of when @FLOTUS had to nudge @POTUS to put his hand on his heart for the anthem? If this was Obama it'd be @FOXTV headline — Linda Marie Beecham (@LindaMBeecham) April 17, 2017

Not huge deal, but can you imagine how Trumpsters would react if Michelle wasn't born here & had to nudge Barack to do this? #EasterEggRoll https://t.co/qYpeHARWZN — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) April 17, 2017

Regardless of what would have happened under different circumstances, it's surely nice to see that, at least in this case, the immigrant wife is showing more enthusiast in following American traditions by saluting the anthem than the actual American president. But to those who are wondering, that isn't the exception.

According to the General Social Survey, immigrants and Hispanics often display patriotic feelings that are virtually identical to those displayed by Americans. So the idea that immigrants wouldn't be as dedicated to following American traditions is just baloney.

As you can see, your birthplace won't necessarily determine allegiances or patriotism.