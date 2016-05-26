Trump Loves McDonald’s And Screaming At His Aides, Reveals New Book

“On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke,” detailed a new memoir.

President Donald Trump’s love for fast food is no secret.

While on the campaign trail, the real estate mogul was frequently pictured with buckets of fried chicken or demolishing a scrumptious looking burger alongside an order of fries and a diet Coke. In fact, during his recent trip to Asia, the commander-in-chief made headlines for forgoing a traditional meal and instead enjoying a hamburger sourced from American beef during his visit to Tokyo, Japan.

However, according to a new memoir titled “Let Trump Be Trump,” nothing can rival Trump’s love of McDonald’s, reported the Washington Post.

“On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke,” wrote co-authors Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie who served as Trump’s campaign chair and top aide respectively.

The book also revealed then-Republican candidate’s preferred McDonald’s order, which comprised of “two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted.”

Now, according to the nutrition calculator on McDonald’s website, a Big Mac has about 540 calories and if you multiply it by two, it comes to a whopping 1,080 calories. Meanwhile, a Filet-O-Fish contains 410 calories, which means two of those would amount to 820 calories. Last but not the least, a McCafé chocolate shake consists of 530 calories.

The meal in total contains 2,430 calories.

To put things into a perspective, the U.S. health authorities recommend men to consume about 2,500 calories per day – that too when they are labeled as “active” and walk at least three miles a day.

Moreover, as The Guardian pointed out, a typical Trump meal also amounts to 111g of fat, which is about 172% of the president’s recommended daily intake.

Trump also once left campaign aide Sam Nunberg behind at a McDonald's restaurant, because his “custom burger” was taking too long.

Besides being an avid McDonald’s enthusiast, Trump also has a fondness for snacks, as his campaign plane’s shelves were full of “Vienna Fingers, potato chips, pretzels, and many packages of Oreos.” However, given that he is a huge germophobe, he would not eat anything if the packet had already been opened before.

It looks like Trump’s devotion to fast food on campaign trail was almost as scary as the alleged expletive-laden screaming fits he threw.

In the memoir, the authors said they “both had moments where they wanted to parachute off Trump Force One” but eventually got used to the billionaire’s anger.

“Sooner or later, everybody who works for Donald Trump will see a side of him that makes you wonder why you took a job with him in the first place,” Lewandowski and Bossie wrote. “His wrath is never intended as any personal offense, but sometimes it can be hard not to take it that way. The mode that he switches into when things aren’t going his way can feel like an all-out assault; it’d break most hardened men and women into little pieces.”

Well, this much amount of grease and anger is certainly not going to do wonders for his health.

