Almost 90 Percent Of American Men Suffer From This Health Condition

A person is “overfat” when the perimeter of waists measures more than half of their height. It’s not the same as being overweight.

The global weight problem is a serious health concern. According to a health study, up to 90 percent of the men living in United States and New Zealand suffer from abdominal adiposity. People with this health condition are said to have a beer belly, or are termed "overfat."

The term overfat is not the same as overweight; in fact from a health perspective being overweight is less risky than being overfat.

When a person is overfat, they have larger bellies, the perimeter of their waists measures more than half of their height.

And it's not just men. Women and children are also affected with this health epidemic. In New Zealand and the U.S., up to 80 percent of women reportedly had this condition, while more than 50 percent of children had excessive body fat around their abdominal.

According to research, abdominal adiposity and low physical activity are associated with bone mineral density. Body mass index (BMI) and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity were positively associated with bone mineral density. Abdominal adiposity had a negative impact on bone mineral density.

However, the study notes people who are active may also suffer from being overfat.

Abdominal fat is linked with an increased risk of chronic diseases, morbidity and mortality, and reduced quality of life. The fat around the abdomen is concerned to be the unhealthiest form of surplus body fat.

Surprisingly, the condition is not related to alcohol. The term beer belly is simply used for people with larger bellies due to intake of many calories. Prominent bellies are generally more common among people who are older; as we age, we tend to become less active and our hormone levels decline, making us more prone towards gaining weight.

The body is more likely to store fat around the middle of human bodies when they are older.

Researcher Paul Laursen, an adjunct professor at New Zealand’s Auckland University of Technology, told HuffPost that people need to change their lifestyles and opt for healthier options while eating. They need to limit sugar and processed foods intake, and he also called for new government efforts — “regulations/policies/taxes, etc.” — to address the problem.

Overfat individuals have excess body fat; this suggests a high degree of cardio metabolic dysregulation that can increase the risk of chronic and even deadly diseases.

A person sporting a beer belly can end up with several disorders, including hypertension, heart disease, stroke, cancer, Type 2 diabetes, osteoarthritis and gout, sleep apnea and pulmonary diseases, among many other ailments.

According to researchers, traditional ways of assessing weight-related issues aren’t necessarily effective when determining if someone is overfat. They recommend measuring the waistline at the belly button and compare it with their height.

The waist measure should be less than half an individual’s height.

Thumbnail Credits: Pixabay, Stevepb