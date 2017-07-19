© Reuters

Even Chris Christie's One-Handed Catch Couldn't Protect Him From Boos

The reaction is not surprising, considering Christie has an approval rating of just 15%, which is the lowest of any governor in the entire history of New Jersey.

 

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie thought he had achieved an incredible feat after he caught a foul ball during the third inning of a Mets game at New York's Citi Field.

However, when he turned towards the crowd, looking all triumphant, he realized the noises he was hearing were not cheers.

The people were, in fact, jeering.

Even when the embattled governor handed the souvenir off to a young boy, the crowd continued to boo him off.

Cardinals' announcer Dan McLaughlin also mocked Christie, saying, "Nice to see him get from the beach here to the ballpark." 

McLaughlin was referring to Christie's latest scandal when the NJ governor was photographed relaxing on a state-owned beach with his family that was closed to the public because of a government shutdown.

