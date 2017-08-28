© Flickr user Mike GL

Mexican Bakers Trapped After Harvey Make 'Pan Dulce' For Victims

by
Alice Salles
The bakers had become stuck at their place of work due to the floods. Instead of sitting and waiting for rescue, they worked day and night to help the needy.

People on boats escaping flooded areas of Houston.

After noticing they had become trapped due to Hurricane Harvey floods, four Mexican bakers decided to continue working.

However, instead of making bread to sell at the bakery, they baked enough “pan dulce” to feed hundreds of flooding victims.

The El Bolillo Bakery workers were finishing their late shift when they looked outside and realized the building was surrounded by water. Noticing they would be left stranded for quite some time, they worked through night and day baking bread.

While the bakery's manager, Brian Alvarado, wasn't sure how many loaves of bread and pan dulce they baked for the hurricane victims, the men used up to 4,400 pounds of flour.

“When they realized they were stuck, they decided to keep themselves busy and help the community and made as many loaves of bread as they could,” Alvorado told reporters.

According to The Independent, the workers decided to continue laboring both to take their minds off the concern over their families left behind at their homes and because they knew many locals would be left hungry and unable to have access to fresh food for at least a few days.

El Bolillo Bakery specializes in Mexican cakes and patisseries and it was thankfully insulated from the flood, which allowed for the men to continue working as the electricity wasn't cut off.

When the bakery's owner arrived at the building, he noticed “they had made so much bread that we took the loaves to loads of emergency centers across the city for people affected by the floods,” Alvorado explained.

Fortunately, three out of the four the kind-hearted men were able to return home to their families to learn that their houses hadn't suffered any damage. The fourth baker experienced some damage to his house, but nothing serious, Alvorado said.

After reports about their act surfaced, many hailed the bakers as heroes after their selfless act, taking to social media to thank the workers for their big hearts.

 

 

 

 

Yet again, another story of common Houstonians working hard to help those in need without ever being asked to do anything. Hopefully, this story will serve as inspiration to others.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user Mike GL

