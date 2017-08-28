Mexican Bakers Trapped After Harvey Make 'Pan Dulce' For Victims

The bakers had become stuck at their place of work due to the floods. Instead of sitting and waiting for rescue, they worked day and night to help the needy.

After noticing they had become trapped due to Hurricane Harvey floods, four Mexican bakers decided to continue working.

However, instead of making bread to sell at the bakery, they baked enough “pan dulce” to feed hundreds of flooding victims.

Some of our bakers have been stuck in our Wayside location for two days, finally got to them, they made all this bread to deliver to first responders and those in need. #houston #hurricaneharvey #flood #houstonflood #tropicalstorm #harvey A post shared by El Bolillo Bakery (@elbolillobakery) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

The El Bolillo Bakery workers were finishing their late shift when they looked outside and realized the building was surrounded by water. Noticing they would be left stranded for quite some time, they worked through night and day baking bread.

While the bakery's manager, Brian Alvarado, wasn't sure how many loaves of bread and pan dulce they baked for the hurricane victims, the men used up to 4,400 pounds of flour.

“When they realized they were stuck, they decided to keep themselves busy and help the community and made as many loaves of bread as they could,” Alvorado told reporters.

According to The Independent, the workers decided to continue laboring both to take their minds off the concern over their families left behind at their homes and because they knew many locals would be left hungry and unable to have access to fresh food for at least a few days.

El Bolillo Bakery specializes in Mexican cakes and patisseries and it was thankfully insulated from the flood, which allowed for the men to continue working as the electricity wasn't cut off.

When the bakery's owner arrived at the building, he noticed “they had made so much bread that we took the loaves to loads of emergency centers across the city for people affected by the floods,” Alvorado explained.

Fortunately, three out of the four the kind-hearted men were able to return home to their families to learn that their houses hadn't suffered any damage. The fourth baker experienced some damage to his house, but nothing serious, Alvorado said.

After reports about their act surfaced, many hailed the bakers as heroes after their selfless act, taking to social media to thank the workers for their big hearts.

I really hope you take phone orders @ElBolilloBakery because you have made new customers nation wide.

Examples of wonderful Americans! ?? https://t.co/pb2UtE4H4q — Nobel Patriot ???? (@nobelpatriot) August 30, 2017

Thank you guys, I love your Pan Dulce #Elbolillobakery, god bless you all! — Tere Quezada (@TereQuezada) August 30, 2017

Yet again, another story of common Houstonians working hard to help those in need without ever being asked to do anything. Hopefully, this story will serve as inspiration to others.

Read More Houston Refineries Damaged By Harvey Release Hazardous Fumes

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user Mike GL