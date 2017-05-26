Mexican Businessman Takes Swipe At POTUS, Creates 'Trump' Toilet Paper

“My thinking was: We can't keep quiet, right? So with this insult that was made, (I figured) I'm going to add my grain of sand in response.”

After being offended by President Donald Trump's insults, a Mexican businessman has decided to introduce “Trump” branded toilet paper.

Antonio Battaglia, a corporate lawyer, said he has signed a contract for a small initial run worth about $21,400 — enough toilet paper to fill two cargo trucks. He further added that the toilet paper will be marketed under the slogans “Softness without borders” and “This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for.”

According to records from Mexico’s Institute of Industrial Property, Battaglia's trademark for Trump toilet paper was approved in October 2015.

The Trump Organization has trademarks on his name in sectors such as construction, hotels, tourism, real estate and financial services, but failed to obtain a trademark on what's referred to in Spanish as “hygienic paper.”

Battaglia added he was “really bothered” when Trump launched his presidential bid by characterizing migrants who enter the U.S. illegally as criminals, drug runners and rapists. He further said that he plans to donate 30% of the profits to organizations helping migrants entering the United States.

A mock package shows a grinning cartoon character giving an enthusiastic thumbs-up. The packaging also shows it contains four “puros rollos” - a double-entendre literally meaning “pure rolls” but also understood as “pure nonsense.”

Although the president has been very aggressive about protecting his brand in the past, a lawyer for the Trump Organization did not respond to phone messages and emails seeking comment.

