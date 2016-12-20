Mexico Fireworks Market Blast Kills At Least 27, Hurts Scores

#BREAKING: Fireworks explosion rips through market outside Mexico City, dozens injured. https://t.co/s4FBLe7XVl pic.twitter.com/3rhxSk4a4Z— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 20, 2016
The blast at the San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec, about 20 miles (32 km) north of Mexico City, also injured at least 70
others, according to a tweet from federal police.
Isidro Sanchez, the head of Tultepec emergency services, said the death toll was preliminary as rescue workers scoured the site.
Local television showed a flurry of multi-colored fireworks exploding in all directions as a massive plume of smoke rose above
the market while people frantically fled.
Aerial footage showed charred stalls and destroyed buildings.
A blast struck the popular market in September 2005 just before independence day celebrations, injuring many people.
Banner Image Credit: Reuters
