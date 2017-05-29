Did British Intel Receive FBI Warnings About The Manchester Attacker?

The latest report adds to the speculation if British intelligence is guilty of neglecting warnings about the attacker and, as a result, failed to avert the tragedy.

Following the terror attack that killed 22 people in a suicide bombing in Manchester last week, it emerged the bomber’s intention to commit massacre was repeatedly reported to the authorities.

Now, a new report claims even the FBI had warned British intelligence agencies, in January, that Salman Abedi was planning to carry out a terrorist act.

U.S. intelligence, according to a British security source interviewed by The Daily Mail, had told MI5 about Abedi’s connections to a North African Islamic State cell that was planning to carry out an attack in the United Kingdom.

Abedi, a British citizen of Libyan background, was placed on a U.S. terror watch-list in 2016 after he came to the attention of U.S. intel while investigating a terrorist network in Libya.

“In early 2017 the FBI told MI5 that Abedi belonged to a North African terror gang based in Manchester, which was looking for a political target in this country,” the Mail quoted the source as saying.

The latest report adds to the speculation if British intelligence is guilty of neglecting warnings about the attacker and, as a result, failed to avert the tragedy, which claimed the lives of dozens of young people.

Previously, it was reported two Muslim community workers, who knew Abedi from college, had purportedly warned officials that the bomber made comments “supporting terrorism” and said “being a suicide bomber was OK,” around five years ago.

Then, Abedi’s mother, as per a separate source, also raised the alarm about her son’s increasingly radicalized views.

In light of all the reports of missed warning, MI5 has launched “two urgent inquiries” into how it didn’t catch the posed danger.